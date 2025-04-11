Previous
Peace ✌️ ☮️ by alophoto
Photo 2361

Peace ✌️ ☮️

John 14:27
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto

gloria jones ace
Beautiful image and Bible verse :)
April 11th, 2025  
