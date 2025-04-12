Previous
Sleepy Seal Saturday by alophoto
Photo 2363

Sleepy Seal Saturday

What a wonderful day it's been. A sleep in, finally uploaded and started looking through and editing my trip photos and still in my pjs at 3 pm.

LOVED my time with the sea life in Monterey!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic!
April 12th, 2025  
