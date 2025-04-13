Previous
Sunset at Lover's Point by alophoto
Sunset at Lover's Point

We were staying in Pacific Grove, California and were close to this beach.

One thing that kinda threw me is that I was expecting the sun to set over the water being that we were on the west coast and all. It did not.

There is a guy playing with a soccer ball here and if you zoom, you can see it silhouetted in the air.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
