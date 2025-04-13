Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2364
Sunset at Lover's Point
We were staying in Pacific Grove, California and were close to this beach.
One thing that kinda threw me is that I was expecting the sun to set over the water being that we were on the west coast and all. It did not.
There is a guy playing with a soccer ball here and if you zoom, you can see it silhouetted in the air.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2364
photos
141
followers
124
following
647% complete
View this month »
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ball
,
bird
,
trees
,
california
,
silhouettes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close