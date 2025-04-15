Previous
What a Fluke!!

Or a couple of them.

I have one hell of a whale tail or tale.

A week or so ago, I fulfilled a bucket list item of whale watching. We did it in Monterey Bay, the whale watching capital of the world.

It was one of the most epic things I have ever experienced...watching a feeding frenzy that included a pod of humpback whales, hundreds of seals and tons of seabirds.

Thankfully, my son and I didn't get seasick, but poor Clara was curled up in a ball on the back of the boat for half of the excursion.

My body was pretty wrecked afterwards and I struggled to walk normally the rest of the day. So many weird muscles were used stabilizing my body as I stood and shot photos for hours while the boat rocked frantically.

Totally recommend!!
*lynn ace
awesome photo!
April 16th, 2025  
