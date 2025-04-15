What a Fluke!!

Or a couple of them.



I have one hell of a whale tail or tale.



A week or so ago, I fulfilled a bucket list item of whale watching. We did it in Monterey Bay, the whale watching capital of the world.



It was one of the most epic things I have ever experienced...watching a feeding frenzy that included a pod of humpback whales, hundreds of seals and tons of seabirds.



Thankfully, my son and I didn't get seasick, but poor Clara was curled up in a ball on the back of the boat for half of the excursion.



My body was pretty wrecked afterwards and I struggled to walk normally the rest of the day. So many weird muscles were used stabilizing my body as I stood and shot photos for hours while the boat rocked frantically.



Totally recommend!!