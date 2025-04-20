Previous
Happy 16th to Clara Joy!! by alophoto
Photo 2370

Happy 16th to Clara Joy!!

Yesterday, my gorgeous girl turned 16.

She's grown up on 365. I started when she was 2. Of my kids, I have the most and best photos of her.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Happy birthday to Clara 🎂such a lovely "Demoiselle" !
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact