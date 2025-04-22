Sign up
Previous
Photo 2372
My "Lego" Flower
I got this fake Lego set for Christmas and am finally starting to build it. They look pretty real!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2372
photos
141
followers
124
following
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
21st April 2025 7:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
lego
,
alselfie
April
ace
That is so cute and quite pretty. I've wondered how these Lego sets would look. Thank you for sharing.
April 22nd, 2025
