Previous
My "Lego" Flower by alophoto
Photo 2372

My "Lego" Flower

I got this fake Lego set for Christmas and am finally starting to build it. They look pretty real!
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
That is so cute and quite pretty. I've wondered how these Lego sets would look. Thank you for sharing.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact