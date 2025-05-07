Previous
Clara Got Her Braces Off by alophoto
Photo 2373

Clara Got Her Braces Off

This is us after her last choir concert of the year and the first photo she has allowed me since the braces came off last week.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact