Photo 2373
Clara Got Her Braces Off
This is us after her last choir concert of the year and the first photo she has allowed me since the braces came off last week.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2373
photos
141
followers
124
following
650% complete
View this month »
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
7th May 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clara
,
alselfie
