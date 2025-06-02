Sign up
Photo 2374
Photo 2374
Cicada Season
There is a 17 year brood of cicadas that are emerging in Ohio right now. There are millions of them and the sound is pretty deafening.
I've been landed on a handful of times. I even brought one into the house and upstairs with me unknowingly.
They are like huge flies with creepy red eyes.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
10
2
1
365 Year 2 and Beyond
NIKON D3400
2nd June 2025 5:26pm
Tags
cicadas
katy
ace
When I first hear them, hear it always means the beginning of summer. We get them every year.
June 2nd, 2025
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
We do, too, but this is a next level invasion. They are everywhere!
June 2nd, 2025
