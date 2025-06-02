Previous
Cicada Season by alophoto
Photo 2374

Cicada Season

There is a 17 year brood of cicadas that are emerging in Ohio right now. There are millions of them and the sound is pretty deafening.

I've been landed on a handful of times. I even brought one into the house and upstairs with me unknowingly.

They are like huge flies with creepy red eyes.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
When I first hear them, hear it always means the beginning of summer. We get them every year.
June 2nd, 2025  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn We do, too, but this is a next level invasion. They are everywhere!
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact