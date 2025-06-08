Sign up
Photo 2376
A Beautiful Melody
Mike and I visited a farm yesterday and I was enjoying their lovely garden center.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2377
photos
142
followers
124
following
651% complete
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
8th June 2025 3:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
piano
,
farm
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely pic!
June 9th, 2025
