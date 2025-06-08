Previous
A Beautiful Melody by alophoto
Photo 2376

A Beautiful Melody

Mike and I visited a farm yesterday and I was enjoying their lovely garden center.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely pic!
June 9th, 2025  
