Previous
Photo 2381
You are Such a Good Mama
I tell her this every day.
Yesterday, I noticed she was gone and I got a ladder to take a quick peek. 5 beautiful eggs.
She came back while I was peeking and is pretty cranky with me now.
Sorry, mama, I would never hurt your babies!!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Tags
nest
,
mama
,
robin
