You are Such a Good Mama by alophoto
Photo 2381

You are Such a Good Mama

I tell her this every day.

Yesterday, I noticed she was gone and I got a ladder to take a quick peek. 5 beautiful eggs.

She came back while I was peeking and is pretty cranky with me now.

Sorry, mama, I would never hurt your babies!!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
