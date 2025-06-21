Previous
Next
A Bench in the Willows by alophoto
Photo 2382

A Bench in the Willows

What a beautiful place to relax.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my how beautiful. I would want to stay there all day.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
What gorgeous spot and capture!
June 25th, 2025  
katy ace
It is very pretty and looks to be very peaceful as well!
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact