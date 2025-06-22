Previous
Wine Flight by alophoto
Wine Flight

Mike and I did a little trip this week because we had to go out of town anyway for an out of town doctors appointment for him.

We stayed in a cute Airbnb that was right across from a really pretty little winery.

A wine flight was so nice on their beautiful back patio.
22nd June 2025

Mags ace
Oh so nice!
June 22nd, 2025  
