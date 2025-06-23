Previous
The $5 Impulse Buy by alophoto
Photo 2383

The $5 Impulse Buy

TJ Maxx gets you in that line. I ended up waiting for 5 minutes or so and picking up 3 more things while I waited. I think they count on that.

This new coffee mug just makes me happy, though, and I had to have it.
Simply Amanda

Junko Y ace
$5 to make you happy? Done, and easy, right?
June 23rd, 2025  
