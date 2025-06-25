Sign up
Previous
Photo 2385
A Bench in the Willows
What a beautiful place to relax.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
23rd June 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my how beautiful. I would want to stay there all day.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
What gorgeous spot and capture!
June 25th, 2025
katy
ace
It is very pretty and looks to be very peaceful as well!
June 25th, 2025
