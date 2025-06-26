Previous
Mike Cut His Hair Off by alophoto
Mike Cut His Hair Off

He thought it was time.

I did not agree with his decision. He did it without discussing with me.

At least it's cooler for summer!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Corinne ace
Perfect haircut for the summer as you said , I know you’re going through hard times , he just needed it ;)… so men are like women : a new hair cut is like a brainwash … a sort of rebirth, a reset !
He’s always good looking man ;)
June 26th, 2025  
