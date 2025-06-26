Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
Mike Cut His Hair Off
He thought it was time.
I did not agree with his decision. He did it without discussing with me.
At least it's cooler for summer!
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Tags
mike
,
bald
,
with a body like that who needs hair
Corinne
ace
Perfect haircut for the summer as you said , I know you’re going through hard times , he just needed it ;)… so men are like women : a new hair cut is like a brainwash … a sort of rebirth, a reset !
He’s always good looking man ;)
June 26th, 2025
