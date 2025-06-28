Previous
by alophoto
49 and Feeling Fine

Today is my birthday and we are doing all of my favorite things.

Morning was Starbucks and puppy yoga.

Afternoon was trying out my new SUP (stand up paddle board).

And evening, we are going out for Thai, frozen custard and games.
