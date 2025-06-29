Previous
A Beautiful Surprise by alophoto
Photo 2390

A Beautiful Surprise

Over a month ago, I was given this little plant in a sweet hand painted pot from one of my favorite students at the end of the school year.

Today, it started blooming lovely pink flowers!

Brought me unexpected joy today!
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
