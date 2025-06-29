Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2390
A Beautiful Surprise
Over a month ago, I was given this little plant in a sweet hand painted pot from one of my favorite students at the end of the school year.
Today, it started blooming lovely pink flowers!
Brought me unexpected joy today!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2390
photos
140
followers
123
following
654% complete
View this month »
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
29th June 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
surprise
,
gift
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close