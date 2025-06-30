Previous
I Made Myself a Birthday Pie by alophoto
Photo 2391

I Made Myself a Birthday Pie

Lemon Icebox Pie my favorite pie from childhood that I would get from Morrison's Cafeteria. I hadn't had it for 30 years or so, maybe more.

It was a good and refreshing as I remember.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Monica
It looks yummy!
June 30th, 2025  
