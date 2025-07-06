Previous
Bailey Celebration by alophoto
Photo 2394

Bailey Celebration

We attended the FC Cincinnati game for my birthday present. They are our local MLS team.

I love getting "seats" in the Bailey which is their pep rally cheering section complete with waving flags, chants, drums and trombones.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Mags ace
What an exciting birthday! Great shot of the crowds in the stands.
July 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great shot that definitely shows energy
July 6th, 2025  
