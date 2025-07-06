Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2394
Bailey Celebration
We attended the FC Cincinnati game for my birthday present. They are our local MLS team.
I love getting "seats" in the Bailey which is their pep rally cheering section complete with waving flags, chants, drums and trombones.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2394
photos
140
followers
123
following
655% complete
View this month »
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
5th July 2025 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soccer
,
bailey
,
fcc
Mags
ace
What an exciting birthday! Great shot of the crowds in the stands.
July 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great shot that definitely shows energy
July 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close