Photo 2396
Snack Attack
Cue Jaws theme song...
I got this amazing $1 bargain t-shirt in honor of sweet 5 year old, shark obsessed, Lucas.
Every week, he brought another shark book home from the school library. And every week, I thought "for the love of all things good, please bring home a nice storybook for a change!"
As a result, I know an awful lot about sharks and have a bucket list item of swimming with a whale shark.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
gloria jones
ace
Ha,ha...Great t-shirt...At least he was reading books.
July 11th, 2025
