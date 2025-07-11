Snack Attack

Cue Jaws theme song...



I got this amazing $1 bargain t-shirt in honor of sweet 5 year old, shark obsessed, Lucas.



Every week, he brought another shark book home from the school library. And every week, I thought "for the love of all things good, please bring home a nice storybook for a change!"



As a result, I know an awful lot about sharks and have a bucket list item of swimming with a whale shark.