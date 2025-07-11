Previous
Snack Attack by alophoto
Photo 2396

Snack Attack

Cue Jaws theme song...

I got this amazing $1 bargain t-shirt in honor of sweet 5 year old, shark obsessed, Lucas.

Every week, he brought another shark book home from the school library. And every week, I thought "for the love of all things good, please bring home a nice storybook for a change!"

As a result, I know an awful lot about sharks and have a bucket list item of swimming with a whale shark.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Ha,ha...Great t-shirt...At least he was reading books.
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact