My Beautiful Daughters by alophoto
Photo 2402

My Beautiful Daughters

All grown up.

They always say it goes fast, but jeesh, they weren't kidding!!
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
