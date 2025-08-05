Previous
The Famous Lake Michigan Overlook

Taken from the scenic drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

It was an absolutely incredible, almost otherworldly view/scene.
Simply Amanda

Lin ace
Wow - this is spectacular - instant fav.
August 5th, 2025  
