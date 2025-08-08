Previous
The Bike Trail by alophoto
The Bike Trail

Enjoyed a nice walk and catching up with a great friend and coworker this morning.

We have such a treasure in town with this 100+ mile trail.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

katy ace
Wow! That is a long trail! You are fortunate to have something like that where you live. I love this perspective in black-and-white.
August 8th, 2025  
