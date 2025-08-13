Previous
Yesterday, Michael and I spent 10 hours at The James, a cancer research hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus.

He has a procedure called aphresis where they collected his stem cells from his blood.

They needed to collect 5 million stem cells and Michael gave them 17 million. Lots of prayers answered!! God is so good!

Happy that we can go home today as yesterday was such a long day.

13th August 2025

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
