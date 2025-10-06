Previous
My Room with a View by alophoto
My Room with a View

This space was the main thing that sold me on my house.

In the past 6 months, it has finally been used purposefully rather than just a junk collection space.

It's my quiet morning space and the room in which I hope to pen a book one day.
6th October 2025

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
@alophoto
katy ace
It is an absolutely amazing view!
October 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of your sanctuary with a view of beautiful trees
October 6th, 2025  
