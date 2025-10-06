Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2418
My Room with a View
This space was the main thing that sold me on my house.
In the past 6 months, it has finally been used purposefully rather than just a junk collection space.
It's my quiet morning space and the room in which I hope to pen a book one day.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2418
photos
140
followers
122
following
662% complete
View this month »
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
2416
2417
2418
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
6th October 2025 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
It is an absolutely amazing view!
October 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of your sanctuary with a view of beautiful trees
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close