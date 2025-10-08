Previous
The Gift That Keeps Giving by alophoto
The Gift That Keeps Giving

This year I bought a single packet of seeds...cut and grow zinnias. And I've had fresh flowers for months and enough to gift to others.

Next year, I'm planting more. The butterflies and bees have loved them, too!
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
