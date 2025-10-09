Previous
My After Work Rest Time by alophoto
On Tuesday night, we met with our small group and talked about rest and what it looks like to rest well.

This reminded me to be more intentional about this after work yesterday. I took a new book, laid down on the futon and cuddled up under a
blanket in my favorite room...my resting room.
