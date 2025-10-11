Previous
College Game Day Tricks
Photo 2422

College Game Day Tricks

Mike and I went to a college football game yesterday...his college, UCF, was playing at UC, our local school.

We sat right by the UCF cheerleaders and they were doing all kinds of incredible flying and flips.

UCF lost, but we still had a great time.
