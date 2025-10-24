Previous
A Little Piece of Perfection by alophoto
A Little Piece of Perfection

A good book, a gorgeous view, sweater weather and a cozy blanket.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Annie D ace
Perfect - and what a view :)
October 24th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how beautiful this is.
October 24th, 2025  
