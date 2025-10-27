Previous
The Bike Trail by alophoto
Photo 2433

The Bike Trail

Yesterday afternoon, we went biking with my sister, Katie, and her husband, Jimi. Our parents watched their boys so we could go out. It was a beautiful ride and afterwards we had pizza in our small town.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
