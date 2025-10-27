Sign up
Previous
Photo 2433
The Bike Trail
Yesterday afternoon, we went biking with my sister, Katie, and her husband, Jimi. Our parents watched their boys so we could go out. It was a beautiful ride and afterwards we had pizza in our small town.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2433
photos
140
followers
122
following
666% complete
View this month »
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
26th October 2025 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
