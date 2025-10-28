Sign up
Photo 2434
Photo 2434
The Pilates Studio
I go here once a week for "Family Pilates" with Lucas's girlfriend and her family.
I like the leg straps the best which is at the end of class.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Views
4
4
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
28th October 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
mural
,
pilates
