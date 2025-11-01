The Big Tent Revival

Attended our first revival hosted by Crossroads Church at the "Man Camp" grounds. Dante Bowe from Maverick City Music was there helping to lead worship. It was powerful!!



I prayed to God during one of the worship songs, Please heal Michael and I immediately heard, "I already have!"



Amen!



On the way home, we stopped in the cute little town of New Richmond for some coffee and lunch at a quaint coffee shop named Wholy Grounds.