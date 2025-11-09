Previous
We Won the Soccer Match!!! by alophoto
Photo 2445

We Won the Soccer Match!!!

FCC defeated Columbus in the 3rd and final game of the "Hell is Real" semifinals advancing us to the next series.

I looove being in "The Bailey" or cheering, chanting, flag waving section.

And time was made an the better because we were on a double date with Lucas and Lauren.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic capture of the celebrating crowd!
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact