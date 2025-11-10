Previous
Autumn Stained Glass by alophoto
Autumn Stained Glass

Yesterday, I took a walk with Lucas Lomonaco down our street and was recalling how we used to pick up pretty fall leaves on our walks to use for autumn decorations when the kids were little. We did it again for old times sake.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
