Previous
Photo 2447
When Fall and Winter Collide
I wish we had gotten a snow day from school.
Today we celebrate Veterans Day. Lucas, who has been home heads back to DC for a couple weeks. Praying his trip back, a 7-8 hour drive, is safe!
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
fall
