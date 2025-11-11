Previous
When Fall and Winter Collide by alophoto
Photo 2447

When Fall and Winter Collide

I wish we had gotten a snow day from school.

Today we celebrate Veterans Day. Lucas, who has been home heads back to DC for a couple weeks. Praying his trip back, a 7-8 hour drive, is safe!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

