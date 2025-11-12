Sign up
Previous
Photo 2448
The Northern Lights
There was an electromagnetic light storm last night and the Northern Lights were visible in 21 states.
One of my photography friends in Virginia posted a photo and I went out to look.
They weren't noticeable to the naked eye, but only while using the camera's night setting.
Someday I hope to see bold, saturated colors dancing in the night sky.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2448
photos
140
followers
122
following
670% complete
View this month »
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
11th November 2025 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
northern lights
