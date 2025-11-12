Previous
The Northern Lights by alophoto
Photo 2448

The Northern Lights

There was an electromagnetic light storm last night and the Northern Lights were visible in 21 states.

One of my photography friends in Virginia posted a photo and I went out to look.

They weren't noticeable to the naked eye, but only while using the camera's night setting.

Someday I hope to see bold, saturated colors dancing in the night sky.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact