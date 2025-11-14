Previous
Got a Visit from my Soldier by alophoto
Got a Visit from my Soldier

He was able to come home for a visit last weekend after all.

We'll see him again in another week and a half for Thanksgiving and again at Christmas, too.

I'm getting spoiled!
