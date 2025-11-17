Previous
Ready for a Brand New Week by alophoto
Photo 2453

Ready for a Brand New Week

This week is it for me until after Thanksgiving. Excited for the holidays and a little respite and upcoming family time.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
Corinne ace
Always a joyful smile on your face ! Enjoy !
November 17th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautifully happy looking selfie
November 17th, 2025  
