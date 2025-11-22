Bye Bye Birdie

Clara was in her 2nd high school musical this week, Bye Bye Birdie. She was in the Ensemble, was the crying little girl in the "Put On a Happy Face" scene and the Dance Captain.



She and the rest of the cast and crew were marvelous!



We loved watching her perform!!



In this photo, she is in the middle in yellow behind girl in red dress blowing me a double kiss! 💋 😘