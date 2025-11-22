Sign up
Previous
Photo 2457
Bye Bye Birdie
Clara was in her 2nd high school musical this week, Bye Bye Birdie. She was in the Ensemble, was the crying little girl in the "Put On a Happy Face" scene and the Dance Captain.
She and the rest of the cast and crew were marvelous!
We loved watching her perform!!
In this photo, she is in the middle in yellow behind girl in red dress blowing me a double kiss! 💋 😘
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2457
photos
140
followers
122
following
673% complete
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Tags
clara
,
high school musical
Lin
ace
Wow - how awesome!
November 22nd, 2025
