Previous
The Cutest Couple in the World by alophoto
Photo 2462

The Cutest Couple in the World

Yesterday, our son, Lucas, proposed to his gorgeous new fiancé, Lauren.

We are OVER THE MOON excited and happy for them! There is hope for the future with these two!!
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Awwww what a heartwarming photo! Congratulations to everyone!

How is the ankle?
November 28th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn Better. I guess I just twisted it. Praise God!
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact