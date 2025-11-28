Sign up
Previous
Photo 2462
The Cutest Couple in the World
Yesterday, our son, Lucas, proposed to his gorgeous new fiancé, Lauren.
We are OVER THE MOON excited and happy for them! There is hope for the future with these two!!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Tags
lucas
,
son
,
fiance
,
so happy
katy
ace
Awwww what a heartwarming photo! Congratulations to everyone!
How is the ankle?
November 28th, 2025
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
Better. I guess I just twisted it. Praise God!
November 28th, 2025
How is the ankle?