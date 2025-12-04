Previous
Oh Deer, It's Back to a Work Again by alophoto
Oh Deer, It's Back to a Work Again

This lovely visitor made it tough for me to leave those.

We just looked at each other for a few minutes until I reluctantly started my car.
4th December 2025

