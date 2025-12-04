Sign up
Photo 2467
Oh Deer, It's Back to a Work Again
This lovely visitor made it tough for me to leave those.
We just looked at each other for a few minutes until I reluctantly started my car.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
Views
9
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
3rd December 2025 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Tags
snow
,
morning
,
deer
,
visitor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
