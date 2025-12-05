Sign up
Photo 2468
O Christmas Tree
Why?
Because it's Christmas hat day at school.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2468
photos
140
followers
122
following
676% complete
View this month »
2468
Tags
alselfie
,
fiveplustwo-why
Corinne C
ace
A lovely portrait Amanda
December 5th, 2025
