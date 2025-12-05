Previous
O Christmas Tree by alophoto
Photo 2468

O Christmas Tree

Why?

Because it's Christmas hat day at school.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely portrait Amanda
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact