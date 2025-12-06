Previous
The Cardinal is Terrible at Camouflage! by alophoto
Photo 2469

The Cardinal is Terrible at Camouflage!

These are our state birds.

I love how they brighten up the world, especially in the winter.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a beautiful cardinal in the snow image! We have lots of cardinal but sadly never get the snow for this kind of a photo
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact