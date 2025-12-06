Sign up
Photo 2469
The Cardinal is Terrible at Camouflage!
These are our state birds.
I love how they brighten up the world, especially in the winter.
6th December 2025
Tags
snow
red
bird
cardinal
katy
ace
What a beautiful cardinal in the snow image! We have lots of cardinal but sadly never get the snow for this kind of a photo
December 6th, 2025
