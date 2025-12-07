Sign up
Previous
Photo 2470
Tree Bokeh
We finally got the tree decorated last night.
It looks a lot different these days.
It's less fun mostly doing it on my own rather than putting the ornaments on and remembering with the kids.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
3
3
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2470
photos
140
followers
122
following
676% complete
View this month »
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
6th December 2025 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
lights
,
bokeh
,
christmas tree
gloria jones
ace
Delightful.
December 7th, 2025
Lin
ace
Instant fav.
December 7th, 2025
Simply Amanda
@seattlite
@linnypinny
Thanks, girls!!! I love Christmas lights!
December 7th, 2025
Thanks, girls!!! I love Christmas lights!