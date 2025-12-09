Sign up
Previous
Photo 2472
Black Lab Christmas
Hope is 14 now!!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2472
photos
140
followers
122
following
View this month »
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
7th December 2025 5:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
christmas
,
lights
,
hope
katy
ace
Love the low POV and how she blends into the shadows.
14 is a long time for a big dog!
December 9th, 2025
14 is a long time for a big dog!