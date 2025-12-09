Previous
Black Lab Christmas by alophoto
Photo 2472

Black Lab Christmas

Hope is 14 now!!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
katy ace
Love the low POV and how she blends into the shadows.

14 is a long time for a big dog!
December 9th, 2025  
