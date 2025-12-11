Previous
A Light in the Darkness by alophoto
A Light in the Darkness

I was leaving my night job and this church lit up at night looked beautiful!
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
Photo Details

