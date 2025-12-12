Sign up
Previous
Photo 2475
A Perfect, Peaceful Evening
I was originally supposed to work my second job, but the workshop was canceled.
I finished Stranger Things instead.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2475
photos
140
followers
122
following
678% complete
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Tags
tv
,
alselfie
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
December 12th, 2025
