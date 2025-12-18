Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2481
I Choose Joy!
Today is a big day.
We are heading up to Columbus for testing and information about Michael's next steps.
He goes back tomorrow and Monday, too.
And we bring Emily home from college. Good thing we'll already be there in Columbus.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2481
photos
140
followers
123
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
18th December 2025 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joy
,
sunrise
,
big things happening
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close