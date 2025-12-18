Previous
I Choose Joy!
I Choose Joy!

Today is a big day.

We are heading up to Columbus for testing and information about Michael's next steps.

He goes back tomorrow and Monday, too.

And we bring Emily home from college. Good thing we'll already be there in Columbus.
