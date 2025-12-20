Previous
Winter Sunsets are the Best!! by alophoto
Photo 2483

Winter Sunsets are the Best!!

And so is having all of my family together under one roof again!

So grateful to have my kids back home again.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful...Love the trees' silhouettes
December 20th, 2025  
