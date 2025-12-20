Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2483
Winter Sunsets are the Best!!
And so is having all of my family together under one roof again!
So grateful to have my kids back home again.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 25 years to my...
2483
photos
140
followers
123
following
680% complete
View this month »
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
15th December 2025 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful...Love the trees' silhouettes
December 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close