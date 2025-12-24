The Light of the World Came

I always enjoy our Christmas Eve Eve service at church. I love the caroling by candlelight at the end. I feel like we used to sing Silent Night and now we sing O Holy Night. Both songs are beautiful and especially so in the golden glow. It's a taste of heaven.



Our new tradition is that I make my famous lasagna and my whole family (my parents, sister and her family) comes to dinner and then we all go to church together. Afterwards we come back to our house for dessert and games. Lauren joined this year, too.



A special evening!







